Local non-profit prepares to feed 500 families this Thanksgiving

A local organization helps feed over 500 families this Thanksgiving.

Tuesday morning the Laredo Organized Volunteers for the Elderly and Disadvantaged, or better known as Loved Organization, helped put together Thanksgiving dinners. The non-profit has been doing this for those in need for over 25 years.

The treasurer for the Loved Organization says the Laredo South Texas Food Bank helps provide food for these bags they assemble.

She explains putting together the Thanksgiving dinner bags is a community effort.

"We have volunteers from the Calvary, they assist us every year in preparing the bags. We rely on volunteers, we're a non-profit institution, so whatever monies we raise goes directly to help people in need."

The bags will be distributed to families chosen by local non-profit organizations to gobble down this Thursday.