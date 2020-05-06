H-E-B shows appreciation to local nurses

Some local nurses got a special recognition for all their hard work.



As part of National Nurse's Day, representatives from H-E-B dropped by Doctors Hospital to brighten the nurse's morning and show their appreciation for all they've done, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.



One of the nurses we spoke to shows us a portrait of bravery and knowledge.

"They are part of staying close to the patients that are sick, they're helping the community in many ways," said H-E-B Plus general manager, Gabriela de Leon. "Even helping us stay safe and secure, that the work they're doing is not going without any effort. Know we extremely appreciate and care for all the work that they're doing."

In doing so, H-E-B has donated more than 4,000 plants and bouquets as a way of saying thank you.