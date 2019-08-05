Laredo College nursing students recognized

More than 20 Laredo College students took a step closer toward their prosperous future last week.

Students in the Vocational Nursing Program were honored at a traditional pinning ceremony and recognized for their achievements.

The ceremony offered students the opportunity to celebrate their academic accomplishments as they were accompanied by family, friends, and loved ones.

While these students are working towards an associate degree in nursing, they now have the option to pursue their bachelor's degree at Laredo College as well.