Local officials speak out about immigration loopholes

Local officials are speaking out on the immigration loopholes that may be encouraging more immigrants to head to our border.

Nonprofit organizations along with city officials are aware this needs to be changed by Congress, but the current climate in Washington makes that easier said than done.

Benjamin De La Garza with Local Catholic Charities says the surge of migrants is still happening.

He says if this continues, Homeland Security can expect roughly 500,000 families to come to the United States from Central America.

De La Garza says everyone is hoping that Congress does something about the current existing laws to help with the crisis at the border, something the city officials agree with.

Laredo Fire Department Chief Steve Landin took part in a City Council meeting earlier this month. He said that he spoke to representatives in Washington and expressed what is going on here, which is what he called Ground Zero.

Landin says they need to get both parties to come together and come up with laws that are going to minimize the asylum claims.

Although Congressman Cuellar says right now bipartisanship is not where it needs to be.

Cuellar stated what he would do if it were up to him.

“You hold them at the border. You give them a day in court at the border. The ones that get accepted, ten, fifteen percent are allowed into the U.S. The other ninety, 85 percent are put in a plane because they're not from Mexico, they're from other places and you send them back to their countries. That will take the incentive away”, said Cuellar”

Fire Chief Landin added to that conversation saying, “"There are people that have immigrated years ago into our communities that have found out that now they can no longer separate families, so they'll illegally cross back, go pick up their families and come back and present themselves and say, 'We're here, and now what?' Now they give them a court date to come back in 30 days, 90 days, whatever it is they're going to do. They come in back into the country with a promise to appear, and some will, but I can probably put money down that probably a lot wont."

For now, Cuellar says the governor has the power to help with millions of federal funds that could be given to non-profits, cities, and counties for humanitarian care.

The congressman says, “We want to bypass the state government, with all due respect. So, now cities and counties and non-profits can ask for that reimbursement from FEMA, so if they provide transportation, food, clothing. They could be provided some sort of humanitarian relief."

Although it has slowed down a bit, Catholic Charities say these arrivals are still happening in previous months. Some days the numbers were 100 to even 200 individuals per day.

In the meantime, a second shelter has been open by Catholic Charities in order to prepare for another surge of migrants that could possibly come in the future.