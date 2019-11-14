Local officials comment on impeachment hearings

With the first day of the public hearings in the House Intelligence committee’s impeachment inquiry in the books, we take a local at local leaders have to say.

President Donald Trump

Leaders seem to think it is too early to comment further, and some don't see a real reason as to why this must go on while the public mostly defends their party's stance.

President Trump is calling it the “Single greatest scam in the history of American politics” addressing the inquiry hearings by the House Intelligence Committee. After the October 31st House of Representatives voted to move forward on investigating.

Congressman Henry Cuellar says it’s only to looking into the allegations but says there are other things he is worried about.

Cuellar says everyone is paying attention to the impeachment but he’s focused on delivering for the district such as trade agreement and appropriations which includes money for education, healthcare, and transportation.

The congressman goes on to say nobody runs for Congress to impeachment the president. Right now it’s just getting information and we’ll see what comes out from the hearings.

Meanwhile, William Young the Webb County Republican Chair says the hearings are a waste of time and money.

Young says they have been trying to overthrow him the day he got there and they are looking to perform a coup and take over the government.

Young says he has been following the hearings and doesn’t find any real proof in the matter.

He says it’s all hearsay evidence, there is no real evidence presented.

Many took to social media to comment on the impeachment hearings say, “Impeachment, we need a better president” and others saying President Trump has done nothing wrong.

Wednesday was just the first day of inquiry hearings.

It is very likely that they will go on for several days.