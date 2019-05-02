Local officials debunk rumors of tiger sighting

Rumors circulating on social media about a tiger being spotted in the waters of the Rio Grande are just that.

Pictures of a tiger have been circulating online which shows the animal submerged in river waters amongst some reeds.

According to several reliable sources including the Lamar Bruni Vergara Center and the Laredo Police Department, there have been no sightings or reports of a tiger in the areas related to the river.

These are just rumors similar to the ones that circulated last year about hippos being spotted in the Rio Grande.

Those rumors were also debunked.