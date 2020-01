Local officials are making efforts to ensure that all those celebrating the big game Sunday make the right choice to get home safely.

The District Attorney’s Office is asking you to “make the right call, don’t drink and drive” by offering free rides home from any public place.

This designated driver initiative will take place during the hours of 8 p.m. and 12 a.m.

You can call International Taxi for your free ride at (956) 723-9177.