Local officials react to State of the Union address

President Trump delivered his third State of the Union address touching on everything from health care, education, and immigration.

With the county being on the border with Mexico, the main topic both the Democratic and the Republican chair mentioned was border security. Although not much was said about the border wall the president did take a moment to give a glimpse of the future.

"The state of our union is stronger than ever before."

Webb County political chairs for both parties gave their input on the State of the Union.

"I expect to hear him speak about all that he's done, what he's accomplished the last couple of years and what it looks like," sad William Young, Webb County Republican Party Chair. "Promises made, promises kept, that's what he does. He keeps his promises."

"The rhetoric that has been occurring for the last couple of years under the current administration," said Alberto Torres Jr., Democratic Party Chair. "I don't expect to hear any substantive information coming from our president, in all honesty."

President Trump begun his address by previewing topics he would cover.

"Our economy is the best it's ever been. Our military is completely rebuilt. Our borders are secured. Our families are flourishing."

The president compared numbers to presidents before him, claiming 7 million jobs since elected, and the lowest unemployment in several decades, and the renewal of a trade agreement.

"Six days ago I replaced NAFTA, and signed a brand new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement into law."

When speaking about the border with Mexico, the president mentioned work is in progress, and signaled a goal for next year.

"A long tall and very powerful wall is being built. Early next year we will have substantially more than five hundred miles completed."

President Trump also mentioned the global alert for the health concern.

"We are coordinating with the Chinese government and working closely together on the coronavirus outbreak in China. My administration will take all necessary steps to safeguard our citizens from this threat."

President Trump also took time during his speech, to ask congress to pass several bills into laws, one included education.

Another bill the president asked for support on was in regards of prescription drug costs.