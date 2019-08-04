Local officials release statement on El Paso shooting

On Saturday, several officials and law enforcement departments release statements on their social media pages on the shooting that left several dead and wounded in El Paso.

Mayor Pete Saenz and Judge Tano Tijerina send their prayers and support to the victims and their families.

Laredo Chief of Police, Claudio Treviño Jr. spoke out in support of the brave men and women in blue who responded to the shooting and assures the public the following:

"The Laredo Police Department will always strive to provide your families with the best safety, security and reliability possible. We train routinely and will continue to advance our capabilities to meet the demands of our growing city. We ask you, our citizens, to always remain vigilant and we ask you to please report any criminal activities. More importantly, we ask you to share any information about anyone looking to harm others."