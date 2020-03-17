City sheds more light on positive COVID-19 case

In day two of the debriefing by local officials, the City of Laredo Health Department director sheds more light on the first positive COVID-19 case.

Health Department director Doctor Hector Gonzalez started the meeting saying two test results came back yesterday, one negative and one positive.

He says the individual who tested positive is doing well and is in the middle of quarantine. The individual is said to have the classic case of being asymptomatic, or having very mild symptoms.

Last night, United ISD confirmed that this person is a teacher at Zaffirini Elementary School.

However, according to the meeting the City shared, she is also an employee at one of their recreation centers: Blas Castaneda .

Doctor Gonzalez says during their contact investigation they will call around 500 families to determine what the contact was, how much they were in contact with the teacher, and who had intimate contact.

Aside from that he mentions that they are sending a letter to individuals from the rec center about possibly being exposed to a positive case.

Coming up on the KGNS News Evening edition, we'll tell you about other concerns officials addressed during the briefing.