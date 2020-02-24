Local officials vow to put end to animal cruelty

Two entities are working together to create a task force that will give a voice for the voiceless and put an end to animal cruelty.

"Animal cruelty is real, especially here in Laredo, Texas," said Nancy Rodriguez. "I feel that law enforcement takes these cases extremely lightly."

As an animal advocate and founder of Facebook page Pet Lover's Paradise Laredo, Texas, Nancy Rodriguez has seen her fair share of animal cruelty cases.

"More recently I got called over on an animal cruelty case where the dog was extremely emaciated. Emaciated meaning you can literally count every single bone in its body."

It's a shock to hear, but Rodriguez says it's very common and more needs to be done to put a stop to it.

Her feelings are no longer falling on deaf ears, because the City of Laredo and Webb County have created a task force that will work to protect our four-legged friends.

"Obviously when you form a group like this, basically an alliance, it's going to get stronger and they're just making more of an awareness on animal cruelty," said Judge Tano Tijerina. "Which I think it's important, and prosecution is going to be important too."

The task force will not only be made up of the county and City, they will also be including the Justice of the Peace Precincts 1, 2 and 4, as well as the District Attorney's Office and Crime Stoppers.

The task force will do a number of things like examining current laws concerning animal abuse and neglect, how these laws are enforced in our community, and improving the response to an investigation of allegations about animal cruelty.

These efforts are something Rodriguez is beyond grateful for.

"I feel like with this task force like this, we're only going to get better," said Rodriguez.

The Animal Cruelty Task Force will also include the City Manager's office, the Laredo Police Department, animal care services, the Municipal Court, and local veterinarians.