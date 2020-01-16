Local organization helps people erase criminal records

A local organization helps an average of 150 people a year have a fresh start by helping erase their arrest record.

The service is completely free of cost to those who qualify for the process at the Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid office.

This service is for anyone that has a state criminal record and needs guidance in trying to erase their criminal record.

All you have to do is call the office to get an appointment for this coming clinic. The dates for the clinic will be January 28th, 29th, and 30th.

Attorney Israel Morales Reyna says he understands the burden an arrest record can be for anyone.

"We know the importance to those families, to that person and those families that they have that their arrest record really burdens them and saddles them with disabilities, that deprives them opportunities and employment in other areas that they cannot have, simply because they have this arrest record."

There are only 144 slots available, so to apply for the service call the Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid office at (956) 718-4683.