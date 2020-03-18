Local organization assists family of COVID-19 patient

One local organization is lending a helping hand to the family of the patient who tested positive for COVID-19 here in Laredo.

Emergency Assistance Team is a local organization that tries to help feed those who need it in our community.

Cristobal Rodriguez, the founder of the program, says this is the perfect time to reach out and help our neighbors.

He explains why this family deserves the assistance.

"Well when we saw people attacking her on Facebook and people exposing her, I said we need to do something for her. So we reached out to her family members and they got back to us and I told them that we would go ahead and sponsor their dinners for the next 14 days. Since they are going to be in quarantine for 14 days, so the 2 weeks we'll be providing dinner for her and her family."

Rodriguez goes onto say that a family member will pick up the food at the establishment donating it each night.

That family member will then take the dinner provided home for the family to enjoy.