The Laredo Next Generation Rotary Club is doing their part to help out the local homeless population.

They will be collecting clothing and other toiletries for their first ever "Street Store."

They're asking for the community to help them out especially during the colder weeks and months.

People can drop off their donations at the Chaparro restaurant at the corner of McPherson and Loop 20.

People can also make arrangements to have their items picked up by calling 8577748.