Local organization encourages women to start businesses

A local organization is trying to motivate local women to become entrepreneurs.

This event is the sixth and final part of a series of gatherings organized by MileOne called Women Entrepreneurs Rock.

One of the speakers at Wednesday’s event is Virginia Palacios, an environmental science and policy consultant with over 12 years of experience.

Palacios tells us why she is trying to support women to pursue their own business.

"I just wanted to encourage women, especially women who work in science, technology, engineering and math, the STEM fields, to start their own business if they want more flexibility in their lives,” said Palacios. “You know, the ability to be more creative in the work that they are doing."

The event was hosted at the MileOne offices in Laredo.