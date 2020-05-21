Local organization feeds over 300 healthcare workers

First responders got a little thank you from a local organization for all their hard work.

Over 300 front line heroes at Doctor's Hospital got a free meal Thursday morning, thanks to the EAT organization.



The Emergency Assistance Team, or EAT organization, got it's start about ten years ago after the Grimmer family tragedy. Since then they have been helping feed Laredo.



Jewel High, who works with the hospital, says all the food was gone within an hour of setting up.

"I think that it shows great community to support the employees. The turnout was amazing, I think we were done in less than an hour. And they're really appreciative of the community."

Cristobal Rodriguez, the founder of the organization, says this is his way of giving back to these heroes who are working around the clock to save lives.