Local organization announces first women honorees

For the first time in 43 years a local organization is honoring two women who are giant figures in politics.

House speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Mexican labor secretary Luisa Maria Alcade Lujan are the two women who LULAC Council 12 plans to celebrate.

LULAC decided to change the name for the ceremony from Señores Internacionales to Señoras Internacionales since this is the first time two women are honored during the fundraising night.

Every year the event honors two people who are fighting for Hispanic people on both sides of the border.

Camila Sosa, LULAC president, says the event will take place on Saturday, February 22nd.

"And again, all of this event its a fundraising effort for LULAC Council 12 scholarship fund, last year we were able to give out $30,000 in scholarships to local high school seniors and our goal is to be able to do that again this year."

To find out how you can help raise funds for higher education, you can visit our website to see how you can purchase tickets.