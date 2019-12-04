Local organization honors judge encouraging higher education

A local organization is inviting the community to join them for a night out filled with fun and music to help raise funds for those pursuing a higher education.

LULAC Council 7 is introducing "Noche de Cabaret," an event where they honor someone from the community that is going above and beyond in encouraging students toward a higher education.

They are honoring Judge Beckie Palomo from the 341st District Court.

LULAC Council 7 Vice President also announced who will perform at the event.

"Featuring the music of the Grammy award winner, legendary Sunny Ozuna and the Sunlighters, out of San Antonio. And also our local band Calle 8, and the social entertainment Almas Gitanas, Bede Leyendecker’s dance group."

The event will take place on February 7, 2020 at the Casa Blanca Events center.

To find out how you can attend the event you can call 949-7685.