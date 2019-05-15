Mile One looking for team of experts to improve the trade industry

The second Mile One Innovation Challenge is looking to provide opportunities to challenge the biggest technological operational issues facing the trade industry and the port of Laredo.

Mile One is an incubator and workspace in the downtown area that specializes in creating an ecosystem for businesses that are starting.

The organization also helps businesses collaborate with each other and expand their business. They also provide dedicated mentors and experts in finance, accounting, and even law.

The theme for this year’s challenge is the trade and logistics industry.

They are looking for teams to come in and develop some of that technology that can make trade and logistics more efficient.

The challenge will start on Tuesday, May 21st at 5:30 p.m. at Mile one and on June 11th is when the teams will join in and tackle some of those issues.

For more information, you can call Mile One at 956-413-8855.