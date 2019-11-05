Local organization receives donation for weatherization project

An organization that helps Laredoans with affordable housing gets a generous donation.

More than $100,000 was presented to Neighborworks Laredo Tuesday morning.

The money will go to replace air conditioning and heating units managed by the organizations.

This weatherization project is intended to consume less energy, which leads to less energy costs.

Ultimately, the project was accomplished for the benefit of the tenants in order to reduce their energy costs.

“What we pride ourselves with is providing safety and affordable housing and with that we are always looking at ways we make sure our tenants can save on money,” Elizabeth Alonzo-Villareal from Neighborworks said. “One of those ways is to replace their ac units for more highly efficient AC units.”

Neighborworks Laredo has received a total of three grants to help their tenants in the past three years.