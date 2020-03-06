Local organization surveys teens on drug use

Concerns about what students are doing behind closed doors has a local non-profit organization taking action.

SCAN says "knowledge is power,: the more they know about what drugs and substances are being used among teens, the more they can help prevent drug addiction.

The organization will be visiting United ISD and Laredo ISD to anonymously survey 6th through 12th graders.

With last year's 500 surveys, the organization was able to learn that typically, local teens start experimenting with alcohol, marijuana and prescription drugs at the age of 13.

They also discovered that vaping continues to grow in popularity and 14 is the age most teens are starting to vape.

SCAN says with the correct information, they are able to offer the proper awareness and programs to teens before the consequences are too late.

"Sometimes they know things but don't know the actual facts," said Veronica Jimenez. "They learn things from the internet and its not accurate. Or they learn things from their friends and its not the accurate information. We want them to know from their parents or us the real facts."

This surveys are completely anonymous.

Students will be asked about their age and gender, along with questions about what substance they have used and at what age they started using, as well as what drugs and alcohol they continuously use.

Parents are asked to speak to their child about answering each question honestly if they are one of the chosen survey takers.

SCAN hopes to complete 1,000 surveys by the end of this summer.