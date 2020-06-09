Local organizations build housing for disabled veteran

He served his country honorably, and now some local organizations are saying thank you in a big way.

Mark Nagele and his wife have a new home thanks to TAMIU, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 91-94, and Greenzone Housing.



For this to happen, a damaged shipping container was renovated into a housing unit.



A former marine who served from 1976 to 1980, Nagele took time out from this celebration to speak about what he's feeling.

"'Ecstatic' would be a good word. This would get us out of a little travel trailer we're living in that's probably about half this size. Slowly falling apart, we've been living in it for about four and a half years now. This is definitely a huge step forward for us. And the wife, of course, is more than pleased cause she's been complaining about how small the travel trailer is for the last couple years."

Like just about everything else, this project was sidetracked by the COVID-19 pandemic, but thankfully the Nageles were able to get their home.