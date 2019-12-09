Local organization honors lost loved ones during Christmas

Losing a child is a pain that will never go away for any parent, especially during the holidays.

So for years now the Christmas tree at the Laredo Public Library's main branch has been home for some special ornaments.

They're put up by the organization called "People Against Violent Crimes” and represent loved ones who killed or were victims of horrific acts of violence.

Jane Lira, whose son was killed in 2003, says it's important for families who have gone through similar experiences to know they are never alone.