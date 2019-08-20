Local organizations raise funds for students

Several local organizations came together to help raise money for students as they gather some last-minute school supplies for the school year.

Constable Harold Devally worked with Guerra Communications, La Posada hotel, and other local establishments to raise money for students in both LISD and UISD.

Precinct four chief deputy constable Gerardo Ramirez says his office is happy to help students who need it the most.

Ramirez says, they donated about $5,000 to each district along with 160 to 170 vouchers for $30 per student.

The vouchers will be essential for students in both districts in helping them purchase any additional items they will need for the school year.