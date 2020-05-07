Local orphanage being sued for access to land

For the past several months numerous landowners affected by the proposed border wall have been taking stances against the federal government's attempt to survey land along the Rio Grande.



Now the federal government is stepping up its efforts by filing lawsuits against landowners who have denied right of passage.

One of those landowners are the sisters at the Sacred Heart Children's Home.



They have received notice from U.S. attorneys of their intent to sue the sisters to gain access to survey their land that sits along the border.



Board members for the orphanage say the sisters don't want to fight the federal government and are willing to give permission with certain conditions.



They're concerned about damages caused by heavy equipment and loss of use of their land among others.

"That wall can have a negative impact access to the river for their use of the water rights, the irrigation because of those water rights, the nuns have been able to save a tremendous amount of money that otherwise they would have to pay the city," said Mercurio Martinez Jr.

The case is scheduled to go before a federal judge in July.



Martinez says that he's hopeful the federal government will accept the sister's conditions for access to survey.