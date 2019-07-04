Patriots participate in annual Ruck Walk

Many local patriots got up bright and early to celebrate the Fourth of July on the right foot.

From the two to the four legged, and those covered in red white and blue, people starting lining up for the annual Fourth of July Ruck Walk.

For the past two years, organizers Hector Hernandez and Ray Sanchez have invited the public to walk from the National Guard headquarters on Bob Bullock to TAMIU and back.

It’s an annual event that seeks to spread a little love for America and the brave men and women who have fought for our country.

Hernandez says every year they get a bigger turnout and they appreciate the community and the veterans for their support.

As the sun rose, shining bright against the American flags carried by the youngest to the young at heart.

The end of the journey was greeted with fruit for the little ones and a nice cold adult beverage for the grown ups.

Organizers host three Ruck Walks throughout the year; one on Memorial Day, Veteran’s Day and the Fourth of July.