Local police crack down on City ordinances

The Laredo Police Department was busy looking for those who are not obeying the new measures of staying at home.

According to the LPD, they gave 10 citations to people who were not wearing a mask inside a public building.



The police also gave a citation to a business that was not deemed essential and was open.



They also gave a citation to a family who was hosting a gathering.



Laredo police say they've seen an increase in calls to 20 percent, from people who still have questions on the ordinance, and the other half are complaints of businesses operating.

Remember, you are required to cover their mouth or face with a mask, bandana, handkerchief, scarf, or cloth.



This is only when you are entering a building like: grocery stores, offices, or government buildings.



You don't need them while driving a car, but PD is encouraging you to wear one, as well as while exercising or at home.

And we are now under a curfew, which is from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Individuals classified as essential will be exempt, but you must carry a letter or ID from employer to justify their outing.