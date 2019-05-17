Local police officers recognized for their bravery

Several local members of law enforcement were recognized and rewarded for their achievements.

The Laredo Police Department held a special luncheon and ceremony at the Laredo Police Officer’s Association Unity Hall.

Men and women in uniform received awards for their bravery displayed in the line of duty.

Adriana Hernandez has been with the force for five years. She spoke about a particular traffic stop involving a mother and her children, which she says humanizes the badge.

Police week in Laredo continues through the weekend.