If you frequent the Inner City Pool, you'll notice a big addition.

It now has a new aquatic dome that covers the pool.

Two council members who represent the two districts that utilize the pool frequently joined together to make this happen.

The facility is used for water aerobics, aqua Zumba, swimming lessons, and public swimming.

The new dome will allow the City to offer year-round aquatics programs and better accommodate everyone during the cold temperatures.