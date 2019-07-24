Local processing centers pulling agents from normal duties

The men and women in green that project our borders including our own along the Rio Grande, but ever since the immigration crisis, some of their responsibilities have changed.

Because of the influx of migrants at the border, some of the Border Patrol agents have had to leave their normal patrol to help elsewhere.

Laredo Sector Border Patrol Chief Felix Chavez says the sector continues to support the Rio Grande Valley with processing, which is causing them to assign more agents to processing duties as opposed to frontline border security operations.

Chavez says the main focus of our agents is protecting our border.

Chief Chavez says the increasing need for help at the processing centers has had to shift more agents at those locations.

During the normal course of operations, the agency dedicates roughly 15 percent of its personnel to alien processing.

Since the start of the humanitarian crisis, Border Patrol has had to dedicate somewhere between 25 to 30 percent of its personnel to that.

The chief adds that no matter where the agents are stationed, their duty will always be to enforce the law and help where assistance is needed.

Their overall focus is treating these people that come into our country with the best care possible.

Another very important task of Border Patrol is the operation of inland checkpoints, which there are six in the Laredo Sector.

Chief Felix Chavez says there are other agencies helping at the processing centers such as CBP, TSA and even the Department of Defense.

Border Patrol officials say agents will not be stationed at the virtual courtrooms.