Local county program assisting residents in need

Lots of people came out seeking assistance from several county programs that help in a variety of ways.

Employees with the Webb County Community Action Agency gathered key people from programs such as El Águila, Meals on Wheels, the Elderly Nutrition Program, and Self-Help Center to qualify residents who asked for help.

One of the more popular requests for assistance is help paying electricity bills.

"They can go ahead and qualify for 6 to 12 months of assistance for no more than a thousand four hundred to a thousand six hundred," said Maria Sylva, WCCAA program manager.

She goes on to say that they do have enough resources to help approximately 2,000 residents with electricity bills.

If you were not able to make it today, you can call WCCAA at (956) 523-4182.