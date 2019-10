A local pub is doing its part to help a Laredo teen battling cancer.

Jalen Garcia was a football player before being diagnosed in the seventh grade with bone cancer.

He is enrolled at United High School but is currently receiving treatment at a Houston area hospital.

On Friday evening TKO, located at 520 Shiloh is donating all of the proceeds of each can or bottle of Crawford Bock beer sold from 5 p.m. until 1:45 a.m. to Jalen's family, with donations also accepted.