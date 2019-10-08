Local rehab center celebrates 60 years

The Ruthe B. Cowl Rehab Center is celebrating 60 years of service in the Laredo Community.

They started operations back in 1959 with two small rooms in the Laredo Health Department. Fast forward to more than half a century, and now they're providing help through a multitude of services for people in the area who need assistance with physical conditions.

"We are providing physical or occupational speech, transportation, and also newly added are wheel chair clinics, adult orthopedic clinics, and these clinics are free to the community,” said Jackie Rodriguez, Rehab Center Director.

The center is now offering a day camp for children with special needs.