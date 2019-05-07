Local rehabilitation hosting Spring Picnic event for children

With Mother’s Day right around the corner, local organizations are working together to give moms some much deserved time off.

The Ruthe B. Cowl Rehabilitation Center is teaming up with the South Texas Development Council to offer an option to give mothers of disabled children a little time to themselves.

The two organizations are offering childcare services and activities to mothers across Laredo looking to celebrate the holiday.

To entertain the children organizers are holding a spring picnic and a day filled with fun ventures for children.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 11th for more information

You can call 722-2431 to reserve a spot since there is limited space available.