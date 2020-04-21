Local realtor discusses housing market during COVID-19

Realtors are considered essential employees and just like all others, they've had to change how they do their work.

KGNS spoke with a local realtor about what the job has turned into in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and why she says home buying in Laredo hasn't seen as hard a hit like big cities in Texas and across the country.

Lizzeth Coutino is a local realtor, currently giving virtual tours of homes. An adjustment she and other realtors have gotten used to.

In an interview with the Texas Tribune, the Chairman of Texas Realtors says physical showings are down between 38 and 44 percent in the state.

"We did see a change as far as home that are for sale, the sellers are being more careful now," said Coutino.

"'Is now a good time to buy a home?' Definitely. It is time to buy a home, just because the rates are the best they've ever been."

She says interest rates are as good as they've ever been, going between 3.2 five to 2.75 percent.

"So that interest rate is at the greatest right now. The greatest its been in the last, well, probably in the month of March, February, the lowest its been in history."

According to the National Association of Realtors, existing home sales fell in March, following a February that did see nationwide gains.



Coutino say the market in Laredo started as a seller's market, now its is a buyer's market adding that Laredo is unique from bigger Texas towns that are hurting.



"Laredo, especially Laredo, we're in a great region here. It's a stepping stone to a lot of government based agencies that bring people into Laredo and they have to relocate into Laredo, or out of Laredo ,so there is still a lot of movement for us."



According to Texas Realtors, the state had broken records five years in a row when it came to the numbers of houses sold, and no other state had more building permits in 2019.