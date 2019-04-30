Fire breaks out at local residence

A fire broke out at a south-central home over the weekend.

The blaze was reported at the 1600 block of Cortez Street on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, the blaze broke out in the back of the home.

Officials say heavy clouds of smoke could be seen for miles.

Fire crews were able to control the flames from spreading and preventing any further damage to the property.

Local resident Alex Villarreal says the damage was inside the ventilation and insulation.

Luckily, no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.