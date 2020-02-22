Local resident holds annual neighborhood barbecue

While it’s a weekend full of WBCA festivities and traditions, one good Samaritan is hosting a celebration of his own.

For the past seven years, George Kurczyn has been putting together a barbecue to feed the residents in the El Cuatro neighborhood.

His feast, which always happens on the day of the parade welcomes the elderly, veterans, families and children of all ages.

Kurczyn is a pilot, a polo player, architect, and renowned furniture designer.

His beautiful furniture travels all over the world.

