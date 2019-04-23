Local resident keeps his neighborhood clean

A local resident decided to celebrate his Earth Day by saving the planet, one trash pickup at a time.

The first Earth Day took place back in the 1970s, and since then, many organizations celebrate the day by trying to keep our area green.

Local resident Jesus Quiroz decided to further his efforts to keep his neighborhood clean by collecting trash and bulky items.

Quiroz went around collecting old tires and collecting waste, which is a big problem in his area.

Quiroz says he sees similar trash build up in other neighborhoods like his.

