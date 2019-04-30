Local resident recovering after being hit by stray bullet

A local woman is recovering after she was struck by a bullet over the weekend.

Authorities believe the bullet may have come from the Mexican side of the border.

Now, two local residents are speaking out about the terrifying incident.

Natalia Hernandez and her children were enjoying a day in when her mother, Maria de la Luz was struck by a bullet.

Hernandez says it sounded like a loud bang, almost like something had exploded.

The bullet had grazed De la Luz’s cheek.

Hernandez says her mother was sitting on her side but if she had been sitting straight, it might have caused more damage.

She says her children were close to their grandmother when the bullet hit, but luckily none of her children were hurt.

De la Luz was taken to a nearby hospital and police began their investigation on Buckwheat Street only to find that other homes were also hit.

Juan Antonio Zendejo Ramirez was with his family when a bullet also hit his home.

Ramirez says it hit six t-shirts and it smelled like something was burning.

Both Hernandez and Ramirez are just a few families that live close to the Rio Grande.

During their investigation, police believe the bullet may have come from the Mexican side of the border.

Ramirez says, “If you live by the river it will always be like this, so with fear or no fear we have to live here.”

Police say they have heard of these types of incidents happening before.

Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department says, “It's not much of a consolation that you can't even by just in your home and not be at peace in your house without the fear of being struck by a stray bullet from another country. So this is an issue.”

Both families say they are still shaken up and they call themselves lucky to be alive.

Laredo Police say they have turned the case over to the FBI.