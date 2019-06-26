Local resident speaks out about water advisory

The City of Laredo released an advisory that’s putting residents under pressure to use less water.

During the hot summer months, Jeannine Franyutti and her family like most Laredoans rely on the water.

When Franyutti, heard about the city’s water advisory, asking residents to conserve water by reducing outdoor water usage she was stunned.

Franyutti says because of the heat she has to water the plants more often because they are dying, so she believes it’s unfair.

The city’s Utilities Department Engineering Director Arturo Garcia says there are a number of reasons why the current advisory is in place.

First, the El Pico Water Treatment Plant is undergoing maintenance, reducing the amount of water pumping out of the plant. Second, the heat is creating a high demand which is affecting some of the pressures zones in the city.

The Utilities Department understands that your plants need water, especially during the summer heat but ways you can conserve is maybe doing it during the night time rather than the day time.

Garcia is asking for people to curtail their watering or conserve water wherever you can to reduce the stress on our infrastructure.

This advisory is not only the rain in the parade many families like the Franyutti's are facing, but it's also hurting their pocketbooks.

Franyutti believes it’s unfair to raise the price and receive low water pressure and be asked not to use it.

The advisory depends on the temperature and how long it will take them to make the proper repairs.

Officials say it will be in place for about a month or until the end of the summer.