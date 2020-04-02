Local residents react to day one of required face masks

It was the first day everyone had to cover their nose and mouth with some sort of face cover.



This comes after council members took a vote mandating this for all residents.

Whether it's a mask, bandanna, handkerchief, scarf, or cloth, you could be facing a hefty fine if you are seen without anything covering your nose and mouth in certain buildings.

It's a rule many are following: covering up your nose and mouth to stop the spread of COVID-.19





However, this new rule is only when you are entering a building such as grocery stores, offices, or government buildings.



Some are grateful this action was finally taken.

"They took a while to implement this," said Jose Luis Miranda, a resident. "I believe if the federal and local government would have implemented this and taken things seriously, this would not have been this extreme."

While many are still driving around town, those needing to run errands made sure to cover up.

"We are obviously surprised, because we never thought this would all happen," said Maria Arranda. "So yes we are afraid, nervous, we don't know what what's really what's going to happen. We are shocked."

Many we spoke say the possible fines swayed them to cover up.

"We cover our hands, our mouths and keep our distance," said Josefina Escalante. "Hopefully people realize this is very serious."

Face covers are not needed when you're driving your personal vehicle or while exercising or at home.

The penalty for a violation of this section shall be a class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine of not more than $1,000.

A face cover is also required for anyone using public transportation, taxis and ride-shares, as well as pumping gas.