Local restaurant owner chooses to keep doors closed

After opening their doors to the Laredo community for 46 years, one restaurant owner is deciding to remain temporarily closed even after the easing of the COVID-19 restrictions.

Ruben Vera, the Kettle Pancake House owner, is keeping his doors closed this Friday as he thinks it's too soon to re-open again.



He says he wants to wait one more week to make sure no sudden spikes in the number of positive COVID-19 cases occur in our area.

He explains why he isn't offering to-go services like other restaurants in the area.

"I tried one day, and two days, it's not too much people because the pancakes... the people come to eat fresh, than to go."

Since the sudden closure, they tell us they've lost close to $20,000 in expenses alone.



Vera says he's ready to go with hand sanitizer and is already trying to prepare a new floor plan to meet with the governor's requirement of 25 percent capacity, which means he'll only be able to serve about 35 to 40 people at a time.



He is hoping to open his doors on May 9th.