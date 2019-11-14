Local road to be renamed after deceased marine from Webb County

One street formerly known as Cuatro Vientos Road will now have a new name that will honor a veteran's ultimate sacrifice.

Lance Corporal Juan Rodrigo Rodriguez died fighting for his country in Iraq back in 2005.

Rodriguez was the first marine from Webb County to die in Iraq.

Fourteen years later, his family is extremely grateful to the City of Laredo to be able to have a street named after him.

Juan’s sister, Fatima Rodriguez, explains the feeling she will have as she drives down Lance Corporal Juan Rodrigo Rodriguez memorial highway.

"So just getting here we saw it, and I pointed it out to my parents, to my dad in specific, it was just amazing to see that. Unbelievable, super proud and excited that every time we that we pass by here we're going to be seeing his name. It's just an amazing experience."

Rodriguez goes onto say it was her brother's lifelong dream to serve his country as a marine.