Local rugby group hosting Youth Dance Mixer

A local group is inviting local athletes to learn about the game of rugby.

Rugby is a foreign sport very similar to football and soccer that is played with an oval-shaped ball that can be kicked, carried or passed from hand to hand.

The Laredo Rugby and Republic of the Rio Grande Rugby Tournament is hosting a Youth Dance Mixer on Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Planeta 80.

Tickets are $20 and this will also include a Yoga on the river event which will take place on Saturday morning at the Father McNaboe Sports Complex.

For more information, you can call 956-771-8491.

