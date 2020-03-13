UISD and LISD school schedules unaffected

As of now, both LISD and UISD have not extended their Spring Break dates.

LISD says if they do decide to have extra days off, students will come in to make of the days.

They can also push back the end of the school year.

UISD says they also have a plan in place to make sure students don’t miss out on schoolwork.

Mike Garza with UISD says ten years back, they experienced a similar situation where they had to shutdown school for a week.

The school districts say they will notify parents about any changes moving forward.