Local school invites public to children's Christmas posada

In just a couple of days, a local group of good Samaritans is hosting what they're hoping will be one of the biggest children's posadas this Christmas season.

It's been 13 years that the group called Grupo Acuario has organized an annual posada for kids who need a little boost of cheer around the holidays.

This year's posada will include a whole lot of surprises for the kids, including clowns, dancing, hitting a piñata, and even a present for kids in attendance.

Organizers say each year, the posada grows bigger and bigger.

"Well, we have them every year and actually this is very, very happy for us because we have so many children, hopefully we have about 400 children this year,” said Juan Urive of Grupo Acuario.

The posada will take place Thursday at Freedom Elementary, located at 415 EG Ranch Road, at 3:30pm.

The festivities will take place inside the school's gym.

For more information, parents or interested community members can call Juan Urive at (956) 775-4924.