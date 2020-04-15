Local colleges awarded portion of $19 million in federal funds

Students and schools struggling to pay for expenses during the COVID-19 disruption of operations will see some relief in the form of over $19 million.

File photo: TAMIU

TAMIU, Laredo College, Laredo Beauty College, Laredo Chi Academy, and the South Texas Training Center were each awarded a part of the funding that comes from the federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act- the CARES act for short.



Congressman Henry Cuellar says the schools must use at least 50 percent of the funding for students grants.



Grants that can cover things like food, housing, course material, technology, health care and child care.