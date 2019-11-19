Local schools placed under lockdown during BP chase

Two local schools are placed on lockdown this afternoon.

According to officials, an individual ran into Martin High School shortly after 4 p.m. but was quickly detained by Laredo Police.

Christen Middle School nearby was put on lockdown, as well.

Laredo ISD confirmed that it was a chase that began between Border Patrol and an individual who was refusing to stop. Authorities chased after the individual who jumped into the pool area at the Aquatics complex, where he was then apprehended by police.

DPS confirmed they were there too helping local authorities.

The lockdowns have been lifted.

It's unclear what started the chase between Border Patrol and police.