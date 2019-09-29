Classes unaffected by water boil alert

Laredo school districts and colleges have issued a statement regarding the status of their classes due to the recent water boil alert.

The United Independent School District says all classes will resume on Monday as scheduled.

The same goes for Laredo College and Texas A&M International University.

Both LISD and Harmony will be off on Monday due to staff development; however, they will resume classes on Tuesday, October first.

All school districts and college campuses advise students to bring their own bottled water during this time.

The school districts will try to provide bottled water to its students to keep them hydrated.