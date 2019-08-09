Local science center offering gator feeding tours

It’s time to say, "See you later alligator" to the summer but for the ones who reside here at home, it was time to say "dinner is served."

A new program in the gateway city is shedding light on the importance of preserving wildlife.

Families and kids of all ages gathered at the Lamar Bruni Vergara Environmental Science Center on Friday morning to enjoy a wildlife experience of their very own.

For the first time, Laredo College has decided to offer gator feeding tours to the community.

According to the director of the LBV Environmental Center Tom Miller, people have shown up in dozens to see them feed gators such as Mugsy and Waldo.

Miller says gators like Mugsy who have a crooked jaw might not have survived in the wild, but because they are here at the center and they are hand fed, they are able to survive.

As far as the gator's diet goes, they eat chicken, sea food and even confiscated meats like iguanas.

During the tours, they also give you a glimpse into more wildlife such as a look at the turtles, spiders, and even give you the opportunity to talk with the serpents.

The LBV Environmental Center is offering tours of the gator feeding for a limited time.

Due to the gators eating habits and them being cold-blooded reptiles, once the temperature hits around the 55 to 65 degree mark, their metabolism slows down and they are unable to digest their food in total for months.

If you are interested in getting a gator tour, check out the Laredo College Facebook for updated dates.

Free admission is given to Laredo College and TAMIU students as well as children three years old and younger.

Children ages 4-18 are just two dollars and adults are four dollars.